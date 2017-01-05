Missing dog located

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Marley's owner says the dog was found Thursday afternoon by an Argo employee in the vicinity of the crash site.

He said they are now on the way to the vet to have the dog looked at, but she appears to be in good shape.

"I'm so happy we found her," he said. "We couldn't have done it without the help of this community."

A Coquitlam man is continuing to look for his dog, after the animal ran from the scene following a car crash on Highway 97, between Okanagan Falls and Kaleden, on Wednesday.

Chad Smith said he has been looking for Marley, a one-year-old female pitbull, along with the help of people who contacted him.

"My mom and girlfriend went back to the Penticton hospital this morning, and I resumed searching for her," he said.

"She is a super friendly dog, and I am asking people to keep an eye out for her."

Smith said he is being aided in the effort by people in the community.

"A stranger contacted me and has been helping in the search today," he said. "We have been driving and looking in barns and sheds."

He added the search is currently focused on the White Lake Road area.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call the RCMP or SPCA.