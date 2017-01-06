New tactic for new boat

Dustin Godfrey

Penticton's fire chief has taken a bit of a change of track to try to raise the last stretch of money needed for a new fire boat in an attempt to hasten the process.

After the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen declined to help fund the boat, Fire Chief Larry Watkinson previously considered camping out on a barge on the lake to raise the money, but with the time running low, he's opted to canvass user groups and attempt to reallocate some capital funds to help pay for the boat.

"There's certain groups in our community that spend more time in or near or on the water than others, so I'm certainly out there shaking hands and telling my story," Watkinson said.

Among the donations that have begun rolling in so far, Watkinson says the Penticton Fire Department has received a $10,000 donation from the Penticton Lakeside Resort's David Prystay, which put the boat closer to fruition.

"He certainly sees a significant need for this on our lakes and his patrons of his resort are certainly enjoying the lake, and he wants to have a marine rescue program for the Okanagan Lake," Watkinson said.

Watkinson said he's also going to request City Hall to allow him to shuffle some of the capital funds allocated for the fire department to alleviate the pressure further.

After new donations and reallocating the capital funds, Watkinson says he's about $20,000 away from getting a new boat.

So far, Watkinson says he's had some good reception from those he has presented the case to so far, due in part to some prizes or honours available for bigger donors, including a pair of 20-minute flights over the Okanagan Valley from Canadian Helicopters.

"They certainly appreciate having marine rescue in the lakes, with their helicopters in the air," Watkinson said, adding that the two flights will be awarded through a raffle.

The Penticton Yacht Club is also looking at ways they can help with funds, but they will also be providing a free slip at their docks for the new boat to stay.

Watkinson has also been asked to present to Summerland council next week, where he hopes the district will see the case for helping to fund the marine rescue program.

"Summerland certainly gets an extraordinary service at a low cost, if any," Watkinson said. "We cover all of the shores in Summerland, and I mean, I think it would be in their best interest to support the cause for sure.

"I think they see the value, too. I'm hoping so."

If he doesn't make the funds in time, Watkinson says there may be rescue missions he reluctantly orders firefighters not to go out onto the lake, if the weather doesn't permit.

"The weather would have to be very calm for us to be sending the guys out on the 1988 17-foot Zodiac."