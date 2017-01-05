37392

Penticton  

Vehicle being investigated

- | Story: 185219

Summerland RCMP is continuing to investigate an incident involving a vehicle which crashed in the area, Thursday morning.

Cpl. Chris Richardson, said officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a report of persons with flashlights walking around properties on Garnet Valley Road.

Once on scene they observed a lone vehicle and activated emergency equipment to check on it.

At that point it fled on Garnet Valley.

Officers did not pursue, but during a search they determined the vehicle had hit a fence causing some damage.

It was subsequently found to be unoccupied.

Richardson said there is no indication of persons trying to enter any residences, but the incident remains under investigation.

He recommended people should secure anything left outside their homes to avoid crimes of opportunity, and if they are away to have someone check on their residences.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2887311
460 Collett Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,195,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Paris
Paris Penticton SPCA >


34963


Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his mouth.
nicki_minaj_confirms_split_from_meek_mill.jpg
Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill
Music
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper boyfriend Meek...
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Must Watch
This sincerely warms our cockles, which we thought were forever...
thetango-bestofseven-0104201768
Best of Seven – Yoga Pants
Galleries
You just can’t argue with the power of yoga pants. Vote for...
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Must Watch
This actually made me nervous hearing him absolutely destroying...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37351