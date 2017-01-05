Vehicle being investigated

Photo: Contributed

Summerland RCMP is continuing to investigate an incident involving a vehicle which crashed in the area, Thursday morning.

Cpl. Chris Richardson, said officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a report of persons with flashlights walking around properties on Garnet Valley Road.

Once on scene they observed a lone vehicle and activated emergency equipment to check on it.

At that point it fled on Garnet Valley.

Officers did not pursue, but during a search they determined the vehicle had hit a fence causing some damage.

It was subsequently found to be unoccupied.

Richardson said there is no indication of persons trying to enter any residences, but the incident remains under investigation.

He recommended people should secure anything left outside their homes to avoid crimes of opportunity, and if they are away to have someone check on their residences.