38252
36358

Penticton  

Polka roots lead to PRH gift

- | Story: 185203

A Penticton couple who met at a singles dance years ago have made a large donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

Although they both lived in the small town of Kamsack, Sask., Ed and Lucille Propp had never met until they attended the same dance – where Lucille tried to teach Ed the heel-and-toe polka.

Ed was a heavy equipment operator for the area’s rural municipality, while Lucille worked for 20 years as the assistant to the administrator of Kamsack’s small hospital.

Shortly after their marriage, they decided to retire to Penticton where other family members were already residing.

The Propps have now made a $30,000 donation to the foundation's campaign to provide $20 million in medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

“We use the hospital so much that we thought we should pay something back,” he said. “We can’t just keep taking and taking.”

Lucille suffers from a blood disorder (myelodysplasia) which requires her to undergo a blood transfusion every two weeks.

“It takes four-and-a-half to five hours, but the staff are so caring,” she said.

Ed suffered a heart attack several years ago and has undergone knee surgery at PRH.

The couple have also been active long-time members of the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre Society. Ed served for four years on the board, including a year as vice-president.

Construction of the new patient care tower at PRH is now underway.

It should be ready for patients by early 2019.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2900269
3975 Twana Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Paris
Paris Penticton SPCA >


38138


thetango-tipjars-0105201786

Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money

Galleries
Admit it, you would throw some money into these tip jars.
thetango-tipjars-0105201776
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money (2)
Galleries
The Tango needs to set up a retail location strictly for the sake...
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Must Watch
Interesting how each person has such wildly different styles.
amber_heard_accuses_johnny_depp_of_punishing_her_with_drawn_out_divorce_battle.jpg
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of ‘punishing’ her with drawn out divorce battle
Showbiz
Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of punishing her by drawing...
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada