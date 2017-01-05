Polka roots lead to PRH gift

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton couple who met at a singles dance years ago have made a large donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

Although they both lived in the small town of Kamsack, Sask., Ed and Lucille Propp had never met until they attended the same dance – where Lucille tried to teach Ed the heel-and-toe polka.

Ed was a heavy equipment operator for the area’s rural municipality, while Lucille worked for 20 years as the assistant to the administrator of Kamsack’s small hospital.

Shortly after their marriage, they decided to retire to Penticton where other family members were already residing.

The Propps have now made a $30,000 donation to the foundation's campaign to provide $20 million in medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

“We use the hospital so much that we thought we should pay something back,” he said. “We can’t just keep taking and taking.”

Lucille suffers from a blood disorder (myelodysplasia) which requires her to undergo a blood transfusion every two weeks.

“It takes four-and-a-half to five hours, but the staff are so caring,” she said.

Ed suffered a heart attack several years ago and has undergone knee surgery at PRH.

The couple have also been active long-time members of the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre Society. Ed served for four years on the board, including a year as vice-president.

Construction of the new patient care tower at PRH is now underway.

It should be ready for patients by early 2019.