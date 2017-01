Photo: Dustin Godfrey

Summerland firefighters and RCMP responded to a chimney fire at a home on Giant's Head Road, Thursday morning.

Cpl. Chris Richardson said the fire, on the 9800 block of Giant's Head, didn't spread to the rest of the home, but there was minor smoke damage.

The occupant of the home received "a bit of a scare, but is safe," he said.

This fire follows on the heels of other recent chimney fires in the South Okanagan.