Keep warm with new jackets

Penticton  

Mike Forster with Keep the Cold Off Penticton says ideas have come pouring in for initiatives to help the homeless, but one idea in particular caught his eye.

Kristine Lee pitched jackets that convert into sleeping bags, made by Detroit-based non-profit The Empowerment Plan, and when Keep the Cold Off put the idea to its Facebook followers, it exploded.

"So, I said let's post it on the page and get some feedback on it, which we did," Forster said. "People started donating; they thought it was a great idea."

The Empowerment Plan employs formerly homeless people to make the jackets, which Forster said jives with Keep the Cold Off's own mandate.

The jackets are fairly expensive, though, at about $100 USD apiece, and after shipping, he said they cost around $160-70 CAD per jacket.

After posting about it on Facebook, the group garnered enough money to buy 10 jackets, which the group handed out earlier this week.

That initiative is part of a new mandate the group has been adhering to in order to qualify for charitable status with the Canada Revenue Agency, which took issue with the group's lack of charitable focus last year.

"They said that our direction was all over the place last year, right, we were at the shelters, we were doing this, we were doing that," he said. "We had a meeting and we pulled back from all of the housing part of it."

While the group fought last year to help the homeless get more access to extreme weather shelters, among other initiatives, the group is now focusing more on helping the homeless on the street, including handing out items that the homeless need.

"We're really stocked up with items to hand out," Forster said. "We hand out no less than, I'd say, 10 jackets a week, socks upon thermal socks, like crazy, I go through hot packs – we can't keep enough hot packs."

Those who wish to donate to the group can contact Keep the Cold Off through its Facebook page.

