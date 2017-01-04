37392

Into the avalanche zone

A Penticton man who was arrested for entering a closed portion of Highway 1 during avalanche control was caught on camera from a B.C. government helicopter.

The video, posted on the B.C. Transportation Ministry's Facebook page, shows Erich Koenig, 55, crashing into a snowbank to get around a truck flagging drivers down at the closed portion of the highway.

"Don’t do this, or you’ll be arrested," the post reads. "This guy was, for failing to obey a flagger during avalanche control on Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap."

It goes on to remind drivers to keep themselves and flaggers safe during avalanche mitigation.

Koenig was ultimately stopped after a snow plow and grader had blocked him in.

He had recently been arrested and had a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court on breach of probation charges.

The last time he had been arrested, Koenig wielded a hammer, only to drop it when officers drew their guns.

Koenig is set to appear in court in Salmon Arm on Jan. 17. He faces charges of flight from a peace officer, and motor vehicle act charges of driving while prohibited and disobeying the directions of a flagger.

