Penticton  

BC Assessment shocker

Homeowners in Penticton received property assessment notices from BC Assessment in the mail this week, and some won’t be happy with what they see.

Michelle Moroz’s home on Penticton Ave. skyrocketed in value by 23 per cent last year, meaning a significant jump in her property taxes will follow.

Moroz is one of many whose valuation has increased well above the city’s 7 per cent average.

“It was shocking, to know that your place basically goes up $100,000 in a year,” she said noting they moved into the home relatively recently, and are in the home for the long term.

Moroz received a heads up from BC Assessment last year, letting her know a major increase was coming, but says that didn't make it any easier to swallow.

Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said that the majority of people won’t need to worry about their assessments the same way Moroz does, and that the city will be setting revenue targets going into budget deliberations using that 7 per cent benchmark.

“In Penticton the average is a seven percent increase so, just because the assessment went up by seven per cent, it doesn’t mean your property tax will go up by that same amount or the city all of a sudden has seven per cent more money,” Jakubeit said.

But for people like Moroz, who saw their property values jump significantly higher, increased taxes are looming. After a career within the tax department within the City of Prince George, she knows the deal.

“If you are above the average, you are going to get more than your fair share of the tax bill.”

Moroz has already contacted BC Assessment to inquire about what exactly made her home increase in value nearly $100,000 in a single year, and was told it is due to the average price for home sales in the area.

Beyond that, the next step is a formal appeal, which she has entered. Anyone else wishing to have their property assessment appeal has until the end of the month to do so.

