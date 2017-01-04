37392
House burns in Princeton

A home on the Allison Ranch property in Princeton was destroyed in a fire, Wednesday, according to the RCMP.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the fire broke out about 7:30 a.m. at the home in the 200 block of Highway 5A.

Two people were in the residence at the time and one woke up and noticed a lot of smoke.

They were able to get out of the home and there were no initial reports of injuries.

Both the RCMP and Princeton firefighters responded to the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

