Penticton  

Busy slopes this season

Both ski mountains in the South Okanagan appear to be having successful starts to the season.

Coming off what is typically the busiest holiday week of the year for a mountain, Apex and Baldy Mountains are thrilled with the support they have received. 

“Vancouver is probably our biggest numbers if we are talking about where people are coming from,” said Apex GM James Shalman, noting they saw a lot from Alberta as well.

“The new big emerging market for us is Asia,” Shalman added that they have been happily riding the coattails of larger resorts like Whistler who have been actively marketing to the region.

The strong American border has also been attracting many from south of the border, where many ski resorts are in parks and do not allow on-hill accommodations. Hotels at Apex were booked solid through the holiday season.

Looking forward, Apex is taking advantage of having four terrain parks on the hill and is hosting the B.C. Series Freestyle Tour from Jan. 19 to 23, which will see moguls, big-air, slopestyle and terrain park competitions held.

At Mount Baldy, managing director Joey O’Brien said they have already done as much business in the first month as the resort previously did in a whole year.

“It’s all coming together, it started off a bit slow – weekdays we began to hear crickets in the day lodge but by the time we got to Christmas break we took off and it’s been pretty solid ever since,” he said noting the weekday crowd is “starting to develop,” and the mountain is still working to develop a culture around it.

O’Brien still encounters skeptics, what he attributes to the previous ownerships messaging around the lack of viability of the resort.

“I was in the post office yesterday, and listened to two guys go ‘I hope they make a go at it’... now look, we are just about to spend another $7.2M. We are not hoping to make it, we are making a serious commitment here,” he said.

On top of the local support, Baldy has been getting lots of traffic from Vancouver and Vancouver Island by people that are attracted to an affordable day of skiing.

Beginner programs and ski school have been “off the charts” according to O'Brien, who says, with just eight instructors, they were forced to turn away a significant amount of ski school business. He says a typical mountain the size of Mount Baldy would have up to 120 instructors.

The mountain is trying to attract a record number of beginners this Friday Jan. 6, with “Never Ever Days”, targeted at people who have never skied or snowboarded. A $25 package contains a lift ticket, rentals and beginner lesson.

