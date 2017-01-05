37392

Penticton  

2-4 months for Borba ruling

There was no immediate decision on Wednesday to an Oliver man's appeal of his conviction for sexual offences against a minor.

The appeal by Tyrone Borba took place in the Court of Appeal in Vancouver, with judges reserving judgement.

Borba was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the sexual offences on May 1, 2015.

An appeal of his conviction was filed soon after, and he was released on $50,000 bail plus conditions, including a no contact order with the victim's family and that he must reside at a set residence in Oliver.

In November of 2014, Justice Catherine Bruce found Borba guilty of sexually assaulting a boy between June 2011 and July 2012.

Borba denied the charges throughout his August 2014 trial and friends and family members wrote letters of support on his behalf.

The decision on the matter could take as long as two to four months.

