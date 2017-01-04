37392

Penticton  

Hwy 97 reopened

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

The accident is now completely clear. 

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.

Traffic has been restored to single lane alternating. RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services are responding, but units on scene have not been able to share any details.

ORIGINAL 12:30 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions, about one kilometre south of the Highway 3A junction because of a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is not provided an estimated time of opening. As assessment is in progress.

Castanet News will post more information as it becomes available.

