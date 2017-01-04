Dog missing after crash

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services have released details on a crash that closed Highway 97 between Okanagan Falls and Kaleden on Wednesday.

Initial investigation and witness accounts suggest a blue Honda civic attempted a U-turn on the highway and was struck by a following grey Toyota Tacoma.

The 71-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic has been hospitalized with serious injuries and was initially unconscious at the scene. The three occupants of the Tacoma were treated in hospital and released.

However, a dog that was riding in the truck fled the crash scene and has not been seen since.

The one-year-old female pitbull named Marley in caramel in colour with white wing markings on her chest. She is wearing a brown leather collar and has a tattoo on her right ear.

Anyone in the area who sees Marley is asked to contact the RCMP or SPCA.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

The accident is now completely clear.

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.

Traffic has been restored to single lane alternating. RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services are responding, but units on scene have not been able to share any details.

ORIGINAL 12:30 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions, about one kilometre south of the Highway 3A junction because of a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is not provided an estimated time of opening. As assessment is in progress.

Castanet News will post more information as it becomes available.