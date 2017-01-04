Two years 'at a snail's pace'

Photo: Contributed

The passage of time hasn't helped ease the pain for those who knew and loved Roxanne Louie.

It’s been two years since the young Osoyoos Indian Band member was slain, with her body found in the Naramata area, but there is still much grieving and a desire for closure.

"Everything is still surreal, and we miss Roxanne very, very much," said Dan Wilson, a spokesman for the family. "And of course the loss of her mother Bev in a tragic car accident last year on the reserve only added to our grief."

Louie was first reported missing early Jan. 2015 when she didn't show up for a plane flight back to Vancouver where she had been living with her young son.

Her body was found shortly afterwards and Grace and Pier Robotti, a brother and sister, were charged with second-degree murder after turning themselves in. The two have since been released on bail.

The case has moved to Kelowna, and in December the decision was made for there to be two separate trials for the pair, starting in March. Wilson believes the trials should have been separated in the first place

He described the whole process as “moving at a snail's pace,” making things even more difficult for the family.

"Our indigenous experience with the court system hasn't been that great, and every time we turn around it seems like things are going the way of the accused."

He added that things that were said during initial court proceedings, even their drumming, seem to have been held against them, and is among the reasons the trial was moved. As a result, they have scaled back on that.

Wilson said instead they are relying more on their spirituality to get through the ordeal.

"We don't want to stand in the way of the judicial system, and we are being cautiously optimistic that the legal system works in this case," he said. "But nothing will bring Roxanne back."

Perhaps most of all the family remains focused on the welfare of Louie's young son, who is now 5.

"We have to make sure he is brought up properly and knows right from wrong, because that is what his mother and grandmother would have wanted," he said.