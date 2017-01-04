Confronting a drug dealer

Photo: Contributed

A couple who showed up at an alleged drug dealer's home in Penticton last week got an unpleasant surprise once he answered the door.

The pair had taken a taxi to a residence on Van Horne Street at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 30 because the husband wanted to confront the man who lived there for selling crack cocaine to his wife, said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth with the Penticton RCMP.

When the man answered the door he was holding a firearm, causing the pair to call the police.

Once police arrived, the firearm turned out to be a pellet gun, which was not pointed at anyone.

Police escorted the two parties to safe locations and told them stay away from each other.