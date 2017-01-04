No jail time for threats

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A former Penticton man who threatened city hall managed to escape jail time, and was handed a 24 month suspended sentence on Wednesday.

Michael Hibbert faced a charge of uttering threats in connection to a Nov. 2015 incident.

According to crown counsel, he made threatening phone calls to city staff after his electricity was cut off, prompting calls to the RCMP and a full lockdown.

The aggressive tone of the threats, heard by a clerk on the voice message system, left her disturbed and shocked others at city hall.

According to the pre-sentence report, Hibbert struggles with mental health issues and alcohol and cocaine abuse. He regrets the incident but has little memory of it, according to the prosecutor.

He also claims to have not consumed drugs or alcohol since the incident, recognizing their role in the ordeal.

Crown counsel suggested the suspended sentence as a way to identify his issues, and deal with them accordingly. Hibbert represented himself in Penticton court and has since moved to the Lower Mainland.

Judge Gregory Koturbush agreed with the prosecutor, stating the accused faces challenges but has seen the light and is taking responsibility of them.

He told Hibbert he was not the type of person who was well equipped to use drugs or alcohol and should stay away from them for the rest of his life.

The judge noted that while city hall gets complaints all the time, it’s important to send a message when those complaints “cross the line,” that they will be dealt with severely.

Conditions of the suspended sentence include avoiding contact with city hall employees, to not attend city hall or to possess or consume alcohol.