Meters moved off Main

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton says they have completed the relocation of parking meters formally situated on the 100 block of Main Street.

They have been moved one block away to the 100 blocks of Martin and Winnipeg Streets and will become operational on Monday Jan. 16.

Parking on Martin and Winnipeg Streets will be $1.00 per hour from 9am to 6pm, Mon. to Sat.

A two hour time limit is in place to encourage parking turnover. There is now free two hour parking on all of Main Street.