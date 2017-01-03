Highway drug bust

Photo: Contributed

The RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services say they made a significant drug bust on Monday.

At about noon Jan. 2, police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 3, just west of Osoyoos.

The male driver claimed to have no identification and provided a name verbally to the officer, who investigated further and found the name to be false. The man was arrested and a search of his vehicle found “ounces” of suspected cocaine, heroin, marijuana and magic mushrooms. “A quantity of knives” and bear spray were also seized.

Police managed to confirm the identity of the man, a 40-year-old Okanagan Falls resident who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for breach of probation and failing to attend court.

He was scheduled to appear in Penticton Court Tuesday afternoon.