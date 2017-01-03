37392
Penticton  

Plow stops repeat offender

A snow plow and grader helped Revelstoke RCMP arrest a wanted South Okanagan man last week.

A warrant was issued for the arrest or Erich Koenig, 55, on Dec. 28 after he failed to show up for court to answer for charges of breach of probation. The last time he was arrested, officers allegedly drew their firearms after he approached them with a hammer.

Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky with the Revelstoke RCMP said on Dec. 30, they were alerted of a man who had blown past flaggers on Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap, who had closed the road for about three hours for routine avalanche mitigation.

While Koenig got part-way up the hill, he was eventually blocked in by a snow plow and grader before being arrested by police. He now faces an additional criminal charge of flight from a peace officer, and motor vehicle act charges of driving while prohibited and disobeying the directions of a flagger.

Grabinsky said it wasn't clear where exactly Koenig was going or what his plan was. 

He's been held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday.

