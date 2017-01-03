Into the ditch off Hwy 97

Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a truck crashed into the ditch on Highway 97 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday just south of the Summerland hill on Highway 97.

Only one truck appeared to be involved in the crash, and was in the ditch with its hood left open at the scene, with a police car and fire engine in attendance.

Summerland Fire Department confirmed they attended, but said they don't comment on car crashes, while a call to the Summerland RCMP for comment has not, yet, received a response.

It's not known at this time how the crash occurred, or if any injuries were sustained in the incident.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.