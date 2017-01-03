37392

Penticton  

Rash of burglaries

Break and enters at homes and businesses in the Penticton area show no sign of letting up.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said on Friday, televisions, a scooter, a Xbox One, and safe containing birth certificates, passports and documents were taken from a residence on McCulloch Drive. A set of tracks from a grocery cart was seen leaving from the back door down the alley.

Westhills Aggregates was broken into that same night, with two generators stolen.

A Victoria Drive residence was then burgled on New Year's Day, with thousands of dollars worth of electronics, alcohol and wallets taken. The stolen MasterCard was used shortly afterwards at 7-Eleven.

Investigators found two sets of mountain bike tracks and footprints in the driveway. Video surveillance is being reviewed.

Finally, the front window of a home was smashed on Sutherland Road while the owners were out of town. Furnature, a snowblower, wine and clothing was stolen.

Wrigglesworth advised in December that people going out of town should make their homes look lived in.

 

 

