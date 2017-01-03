No drunk drivers on NYE

Photo: Flickr - RCMP

Penticton RCMP says they were happy to see plenty of designated drivers for New Year's Eve this year.

Cpl. Ted Manchulenko, who oversees traffic enforcement in the city, said officers were performing road checks throughout the night.

"Members were pleasantly surprised by the number of drivers that had been chosen as the designated driver," Manchulenko said.

Others, who hadn't had a designated driver, had made alternate plans for safe rides home, according to Manchulenko.

He said there were no significant issues on impaired drivers, and that in general, the evening was a safe one for drivers in the area.

"Even with the terrible road conditions, little to report in the way of Motor Vehicle accidents."