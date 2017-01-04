Trial set for hospital attack

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The trial for a Summerland man accused of attacking a doctor at Penticton Regional Hospital will be be heard by a judge and jury.

Crown counsel John Swanson told Penticton court on Tuesday, that crown is now consenting to the judge/jury trial for Gregory Nield, after an application was made.

The trial is slated to start on March 20 and last for two weeks.

A preliminary inquiry in late 2015 determined Nield should stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court. That same year he had elected trial in Supreme Court with a judge and no jury.

The inquiry took two days and included testimony from the doctor who was injured in the attack and a psychiatrist from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. There is a publication ban on any evidence discussed at the inquiry.

Nield is facing one charge of aggravated assault in connection to the alleged incident which took place Dec. 5, 2014.

On the day of the attack, the doctor was conducting an interview alone with Nield. He suffered a broken jaw and other facial injuries.

A pre-trial conference is set for March 1.