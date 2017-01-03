37392

Hoping for a sergeant

Keremeos wants to expand its RCMP detachment, according to Mayor Manfred Bauer.

The detachment serving Keremeos and the surrounding area currently has four officers, with the highest position being held by a corporal. But Bauer wants to bump that up to at least five officers, including a higher-ranking sergeant.

"It's time to address the lack of staffing here in Keremeos," Bauer said.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is set to hear and debate the issue in Thursday's meeting of the board of directors.

Bauer said he is following the lead of Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow, who originally made the request for an expanded police force in the area.

Bauer pointed to one particular instance, where a couple waited over an hour in the middle of the night before an officer arrived to a 911 call. He says situations like that are less likely to happen with more police servicing the area.

 

