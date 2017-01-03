3 years for guns and drugs

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A man busted with a cache of guns and drugs in a Princeton home will be spending three years in prison.

Christopher Morrison, 31, was sentenced in Penticton court Tuesday, after entering guilty pleas to firearms and trafficking charges in connection to an incident on March 2.

Prosecutor Ginger Holmes told the court that police were carrying out surveillance on Morrison's home while they tracked him on a warrant. He was then observed making a drug deal with someone in a red Honda and was arrested.

Another woman who was spotted entering the home earlier attempted to flee and was detained.

When the police searched the home they found two shotguns, a revolver, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, $6,000 in cash, a scale, a can of bear spray and a cell phone.

All of the guns were loaded, with the safety off.

While it was nice that he admitted to the crimes, Holmes pointed to a nearby park and family daycare while recommending Morrison’s sentence. She said the woman who fled had only known Morrison for a short time and feared for the safety of her and her daughter.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen argued that his client had worked on and off for most of his life, moving to Princeton at a low point in his life. At the time he hit rock bottom, was using drugs and hanging out with the wrong people, he said.

While handing down the sentence, Justice Peter Rogers said he considered Morrison's limited criminal record and stated he doesn't pose a significant threat to the community.

Morrison received 442 days credit for time served and also received a lifetime firearms ban.