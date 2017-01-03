37392

Penticton  

Property values jump

BC Assessment is in the process of mailing out 2017 property assessments this week, notices that will almost certainly lead to increased property taxes for homeowners throughout the South Okanagan.

While nowhere near the eye-watering spikes of 20 to 50 per cent seen in the Lower Mainland, property values in South Okanagan communities increased across the board.

In Penticton, the typical assessment increased 7.3 per cent to $434,100, with strata units going up 8.3 per cent to $247,800.

Other South Okanagan communities;

  • Summerland +11.9 per cent to $505,800
  • Keremeos +9.7 per cent to $256,000
  • Osoyoos +9.6 per cent to $406,700
  • Oliver +5.6 per cent to $330,400
  • Princeton +3.2 per cent to $203,600

Throughout the entire Okanagan, Lake Country (+16.3 per cent) and strata units in Kelowna (+14.2 per cent) saw the largest increases.

On the newly released list of top 100 valued residential properties in the Thompson-Okanagan, all but four are located in the Central Okanagan. Just one address on the list is in the South, 903 Dent St. in Summerland, valued at $4,575,000.

You can view your 2017 property assessment online now here. The deadline to appeal a valuation is Jan. 31 2017.

