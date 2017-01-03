37392
Fight at shelter broken up

Two men got into a brawl at Penticton's extreme weather shelter at the Cheers Church last week.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said officers were called out about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived to find a drunk male outside yelling. He was arrested for assault.

Another man inside the facility was also highly intoxicated, but did not appear to have any injuries.

The Salvation Army's Compass House serves as the extreme weather shelter in the winter, with Cheers offering beds for overflow.

Compass House Supervisor Roger Evans said it is a low barrier shelter and as long as people can maintain respectability they can stay overnight.

If they have any problems with violence or anything like that the RCMP are called, he said.

