Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Penticton RCMP is reporting a quiet New Year's Eve.

According to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth there were only a small number of files with nothing of significance to report.

With the snow that night, traffic also pretty much disappeared.

He said with the exception of a couple of people who spent the night in jail for over intoxication and poor behaviour, Penticton was quite civilized to begin 2017.