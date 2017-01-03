37392
Penticton  

Quiet New Year's Eve

The Penticton RCMP is reporting a quiet New Year's Eve.

According to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth there were only a small number of files with nothing of significance to report.

With the snow that night, traffic also pretty much disappeared.

He said with the exception of a couple of people who spent the night in jail for over intoxication and poor behaviour, Penticton was quite civilized to begin 2017.

