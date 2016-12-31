Penticton chimney fire

Photo: Skylar noe-vack

A Penticton family was just sitting down for their New Year's Eve dinner, Saturday afternoon, when a fire started in their chimney.

A man visiting the home on Chase Avenue said the pipe from the woodstove in the home started glowing and when they went outside they could see sparks shooting out the top.

"It was very alarming," he said. "You see and hear about it and then it's happening to you."

Two Penticton fire trucks responded, with firefighters on scene for about 45 minutes.

There was no serious damage to the house.

Penticton firefighters and Naramata Fire Rescue were also called out to chimney fires earlier this week.