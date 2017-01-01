Louie pleased with honour

36177
Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie said Saturday he's pleased to be named to the Order of Canada, but the whole band deserves the recognition.

"Of course, it's a great honour," he said. "But these honours are more for the band, and I work for the band. My role is I work for the OIB. Whatever we do is done as a group of people."

Louie, who was first elected chief in 1984, learned about the recognition a few weeks ago.

It comes, he said, because of the economic development and businesses created by the OIB in the South Okanagan.

Among those are Spirit Ridge at Nk'Mip Resort, the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Nk'Mip RV Park and Campground, Nk'Mip Cellars and Senkulmen Business Park. 

Construction on the Okanagan Correctional Center in the business park was completed this year.

It came about as a result of the partnership between the province and the OIB, the first of its kind to see a correctional centre located on First Nations land.

Ultimately, the businesses created by the band have resulted in the employment of thousands of people, both band members and others in the community and region.

In 2017, Louie hopes to see continued economic development.

"I want to see more industry and development in the South Okanagan," he said. "I know people come here to retire, but we are not going to keep schools open without jobs."

