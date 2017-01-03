Busy year for SORCO

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

It was a busy year for the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls, with 130 birds rescued in 2016.

Manager Dale Belvedere said it's not that they rescued more birds than usual but it was the amount at one time.

"We had over 40 owl chicks which started to arrive early April and stayed with us for three or four months, feeding three times a day," she said. "Our volunteers were putting in four to five hours a shift, and it didn't slow down after all their releases."

In the extreme cold in December they also rescued 13 birds who were frozen and showing signs of malnourishment.

Fundraising remains a challenge for the non-profit, which is dedicated to rehabilitating injured birds of prey for release back into the wild.

One of the biggest costs in 2016 alone was to feed the owl chicks.

As a result they are already planning their 29th annual open house on May 7.

For more information on SORCO, check out their website.