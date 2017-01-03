37392
37302

Penticton  

Busy year for SORCO

- | Story: 184836

It was a busy year for the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls, with 130 birds rescued in 2016.

Manager Dale Belvedere said it's not that they rescued more birds than usual but it was the amount at one time.

"We had over 40 owl chicks which started to arrive early April and stayed with us for three or four months, feeding three times a day," she said. "Our volunteers were putting in four to five hours a shift, and it didn't slow down after all their releases."

In the extreme cold in December they also rescued 13 birds who were frozen and showing signs of malnourishment.

Fundraising remains a challenge for the non-profit, which is dedicated to rehabilitating injured birds of prey for release back into the wild.

One of the biggest costs in 2016 alone was to feed the owl chicks.

As a result they are already planning their 29th annual open house on May 7.

For more information on SORCO, check out their website.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

36282
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38124


Real Estate
2920431
186 Meadowbrook Estates
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$129,000
more details
38132




Send us your News Tips!


38083


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sugar
Sugar Penticton SPCA >


36106


thetango-dailydose-1222201630

Daily Dose – January 3, 2017

Daily Dose
Heads up! Today’s Daily Dose is coming in hot!
thetango-dailydose-1222201639
Daily Dose – January 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Tetris skills have been mastered and more!
selena_gomez_teams_up_with_paulina_rubio_on_dance-able_track.jpg
Selena Gomez teams up with Paulina Rubio on ‘dance-able’ track
Music
Selena Gomez has teamed up with Paulina Rubio for a song on the...
We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist
We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist
Must Watch
While we can all agree that theft is bad, most of us have...
andrew_garfield_donald_trump_is_not_a_real_christian.jpg
Andrew Garfield: ‘Donald Trump is not a real Christian’
Showbiz
Actor Andrew Garfield has backed Pope Francis in questioning U.S.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35762
36358