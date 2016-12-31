Louie named to Order

37815
Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band has been named a member of the Order of Canada.

Louie was awarded the honour for his innovative contributions to increasing economic opportunities for indigenous communities, Gov. Gen. David Johnston listed Friday in announcing 75 appointments to the Order.

Canadians can be inspired by the latest recipients, Johnston said Friday. The appointments include 75 members, 22 officers and three companions — the highest elevation of the title.

The Osoyoos Indian Band has found success on its own terms, Louie told Castanet earlier this year.

The band was named as one of the major successes in a Fraser Institute study of successful First Nations in Canada.

Band member income, housing, and labour force activity were praised as among the highest of all First Nations.

Louie played into the OIB's success with winemaking and golf, but "a lot of this stuff is business 101, it's just basic common sense."

He said focusing on creating business in the area has driven the economy – something the band has been active in since it first brought the golf course to the reserve in 1963 and the vineyards in 1968.

That hasn't come without resistance, according to Louie, who said that resistance is just symptomatic of democracy.

"Some agree with leadership, and some don't and isn't that what a democracy is?" Louie said. "I've never seen a democracy where everybody thinks and acts the same."

He said the tide is rising for First Nations as more stake claims on land issues and fishing and hunting rights.

Through that, Louie says he hopes to see success in other First Nations across Canada.

The list of new members of the Order also includes former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Morris Fish, former federal Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff and former Ontario Lieutenant-Governor David Onley.

The inductees are to receive their insignias at a later date as part of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the Order of Canada, as well as Canada's 150th birthday.

"Let's be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country," Johnston said in a written statement.

The Order of Canada is considered one of the country's highest civilian honours. Recipients are named twice each year around Canada Day and New Years.

– with files from The Canadian Press

