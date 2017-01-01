Two become one

Photo: Contributed

It's been a big year for tourism in Penticton.

After months of work, two organizations – the Penticton Hospitality Association and Tourism Penticton Society – became one: the Travel Penticton Society.

"It's been a long go, and we finally ... have one tourism organization marketing Penticton, which is very exciting," said Jessica Dolan with Travel Penticton.

On top of the merger, the new group was able to secure the two per cent hotel room tax and funding from the city to help market the area for tourism.

Through the merger, the group is actually expecting to save the city more than $50,000 per year, down the line, through efficiencies gained in operating one organization.

Dolan, who operates the Ramada and Coast Penticton Hotel, says she and other hotel operators had a solid season of tourism during the summer, and even saw the season extend a bit.

"Everybody had a fantastic summer," Dolan said. "It was nice that stakeholders were saying even September and October were strong, so we're getting more and more shoulder-season business for lots of stakeholders, which, I think, is positive for Penticton."

Expanding the shoulder season has been a strategy in the city, since it was brought up in a council meeting earlier in the fall, which Dolan says can ease up the pressure on hotels and other tourism spots who typically rely on summer tourists.

"We definitely don't want to forget about summer, because it's our key period," Dolan said. "But we now can expand and work on a four-season destination, which Penticton, I think, could thrive at, if we showcase what we have to offer."

She says while it's a slow process, the city is starting to see the fruits of those efforts, and looking forward, the city could see further expansion of the shoulder season.

Dolan couldn't name any one event that topped the others, this year, in terms of bringing tourists to the city.

"I think it was a fantastic year, and every month seemed to have some great highlights," she said. "There seemed to be some new events, and other events are growing, and I think that just helps have the best six months from May to October."

As for next year, Dolan said the tourism season is already looking to be a strong one.

"There's lots of events already booked, and there's lots of stuff planned for 2017, so I think that helps everybody."