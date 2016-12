Castanet News hit the streets of downtown Penticton this week to ask: what is your new year's resolution?

Losing weight and exercise appears to be a popular choice, with both Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth and another resident aiming to lose 20 pounds. Finances were also mentioned, as was creativity. Mayor Andrew Jakubeit says he will be trying explore his creative side.

What is your resolution? Comment below, or email them to [email protected]