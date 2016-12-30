Free Xmas tree pick-up

Photo: Contributed

Residents of Naramata are being reminded about the annual local Christmas tree pick-up.

A volunteer team will be making the rounds in Naramata on Jan. 12, picking up trees and taking them to the Campbell Mountain Landfill where they will be chipped and repurposed for compost and other uses.

People will need to call ahead and request the service and place the tree on the curb or driveway.

“I started this in 2008 when I was managing Naramata Conservation Society, a fledgling environmental charity,” said Craig Henderson. “We had a crew of youth workers through the Katimavik program, and started this Christmas tree pick up as a community service.”

“We chipped the trees ourselves that year. That was a lot of work! We soon realized that the trees could be part of the landfill’s repurposing of such material for compost and other uses. So, the RDOS then allowed us to bring bulk quantities of the trees to Campbell Mountain Landfill,” he added.

Ninety-nine trees were picked up last year, the most ever was 150 back in 2010.

Anyone interested in the service can call Henderson at 250-496-5222 or contact him at [email protected]