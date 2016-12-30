37815
Penticton  

A hot meal to start the year

Anywhere between 100 and 150 people are expected at the Penticton soup kitchen’s New Year’s Day “sit-down dinner.”

It’s the second major meal of the 2016 holiday season offered by the Soupateria on Orchard Avenue.

"It's for people who don't have family here, the homeless and those on fixed incomes," said board member Lauraine Bailie. "We want to make it as comfortable for them as we can."

Food will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Soupateria offers lunch every day of the year, with guests enjoying a sit down meal on major holidays.

The facility is operated completely by volunteers and no government funding, relying solely on donations from the community.

"It's a big humanitarian effort here, compared to big cities," said a volunteer who identified himself as Worsevold. "It's all donations and volunteer work."

 

 

