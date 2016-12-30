Last jam of the year

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Local musicians are being invited to perform at the last jam of 2016 at the Penticton's Orchard House.

The House is a-Rockin' band jam will take place at the Orchard Avenue venue on Saturday afternoon.

"It's for anyone who wants to listen, play or dance," said Dan Gusztak, who plays guitar and sings for the host band the Yard Katz.

The Yard Katz, a South Okanagan classic rock and blues band, launched the jams a few years ago to provide an opportunity for people to showcase their talent at any level.

The jams runs on the last Saturday of each month and have since grown, with community and musician support growing steadily.

A typical Saturday afternoon kicks off with the Yard Katz playing a few songs, before they turn the stage over to musicians who have signed up.

"They can be individuals who we back up or we've had bands come in as a band," said Gusztak. "We had a girl as young as 8 come and sing the blues while we played and a 92-year-old woman who played the fiddle."

Admission is just $5, with part of the funds going to the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m.