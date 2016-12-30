37815
Penticton  

Frigid weather on the way

Environment Canada is reporting a colder than normal December for Penticton.

So far this month the average daily high is -1.3 C, with overnight lows dipping to -7 C. Those numbers are well below historical temperatures of 1 C and -4 C.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Ross McDonald says sub-zero temperatures are in line with what much of BC has experienced in December, pointing to two weeks where the province was hit by an “arctic pipeline, pushing cold arctic air right down from the Yukon.”

While it might feel like the city has been dealing with more snow than normal, McDonald says that’s not the case, 16 cm fell compared to the usual 21 cm. However McDonald says the cold temperatures prevented melting and helped snow accumulate.

Looking forward to the long weekend, the region can expect a break from the snow that buried the highway passes Thursday night.

“But tomorrow (Sat.) afternoon we are going to see a system push down from the north and we will see some snow develop,” McDonald said predicting 5 cm total snowfall in the valley before it tapers out on New Year's Day.

“But what this system will do is pull down and establish an arctic pipeline, similar to what we saw for those two weeks in December but not quite as cold.”

McDonald says the cold should linger all next week with daytime highs struggling to hit -7, with lows at -15.

