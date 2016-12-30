37392

Penticton  

Another chimney fire

- | Story: 184753

Naramata Fire Rescue responded to a chimney fire in the small community on Thursday night.

Fire chief Tony Trovao said the call from a home on McGibney Road came in about 7 p.m.

Residents called the fire department after starting a fire and hearing a roaring sound in the chimney and seeing flames shooting out the top.

Crews arrived to find hot spots in the attic, but managed to contain the fire.

Chimney fires are relatively common at this time of year, with the Penticton Fire Department also responding to one on Wednesday morning.

Trovao recommends getting your chimney cleaned at least twice a year and to be aware of the classic roaring sound of a chimney fire.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

37236
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38018


Real Estate
2896523
49 3099 South Main Street
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$210,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37409


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Kafe
Kafe Penticton SPCA >


37644


thetango-fridayfails-1229201643

Friday Fails – December 30, 2016

Galleries
Don’t be like this cat…or the others in this weeks Friday Fails.
thetango-fridayfails-1021201651
Friday Fails – December 30, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Make your New Years resolution to not make it into this gallery,
serena_williams_engaged_to_reddit_co-founder.jpg
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder
Showbiz
Tennis champion Serena Williams has announced her engagement to...
Teacher gets a new pair of shoes
Teacher gets a new pair of shoes
Must Watch
After this teacher complimented a student on his shoes, the whole...
This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating
This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating
Must Watch
Dieter Michael Krone’s personal machine gun spews...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35676