Another chimney fire

Photo: Contributed

Naramata Fire Rescue responded to a chimney fire in the small community on Thursday night.

Fire chief Tony Trovao said the call from a home on McGibney Road came in about 7 p.m.

Residents called the fire department after starting a fire and hearing a roaring sound in the chimney and seeing flames shooting out the top.

Crews arrived to find hot spots in the attic, but managed to contain the fire.

Chimney fires are relatively common at this time of year, with the Penticton Fire Department also responding to one on Wednesday morning.

Trovao recommends getting your chimney cleaned at least twice a year and to be aware of the classic roaring sound of a chimney fire.