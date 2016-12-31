No.1: Skaha Park waterslide

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

To wind the year down, Castanet is counting down the top five South Okanagan stories of 2016, with our top story of the year to be named on New Year’s Eve.

Our number one story this year is the deal that divided the city – the Skaha marina and the doomed waterslide.

What brought hundreds to protests last year continued to rally the community by the hundreds in Penticton this year.

Trio Marine Group's deal with the City of Penticton to lease land at and around the marina at Skaha Lake was the most contentious issue to hit the city in 2016, and ultimately culminated in a pair of special council meetings to re-work and re-configure the deal.

At the heart of the contention was largely a proposed, and ultimately doomed, waterslide that was set to take up a portion of green space at Skaha Lake Park.

On top of protests that drew hundreds, the proposal was also the subject of a pair of lawsuits both against the city and against Trio. The first lawsuit, from the Save Skaha Park Society, was ultimately dropped this month, after the society felt their mandate – to challenge the waterslide and protect green space – had been met.

But while one lawsuit was dropped, the complainant in the other, Nelson Meikle, hinted during a council meeting that he would be continuing his fight against the deal with Trio.

It took a while and plenty of meetings to get to the point of dropping one of the suits, however, with the nixing of the slide on Nov. 1 not quelling the resentment toward the deal.

At a special council meeting later that month, with 700 in attendance, many of those who voiced their concerns before council asked the city the question: Why not just drop the deal altogether?

Ultimately, Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said dropping the deal could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars, and found the city would be better off to try to negotiate a new deal with no waterslide and no infringement on green space.

But perhaps the most common theme in the argument against the waterslide was the call for a referendum that never happened, with debates over whether or not a referendum would be required for the project.

The city's first revised deal with Trio, to the ire of many, still made way for a potential amenity taking up a smaller portion of the park, but that, too, was eventually dropped, leading to the SSPS dropping their lawsuit.

While Meikle says he will fight on, Jakubeit told Castanet the city hopes to put the issue to rest for once and for all moving forward.