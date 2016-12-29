Penticton  

Did you witness an assault?

A man is in custody after a fight with a woman led her to take refuge in the emergency room at Penticton Regional Hospital.

RCMP got a call from PRH at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night, and say a woman and her boyfriend were fighting near Government Street, when a passing car stopped nearby. The driver allegedly saw the man chase the woman and grab her.

The passerby rolled down the window and asked if everything was okay, at which point the man apparently let go of the woman and the car drove away.

Police are asking that the driver of the car contact Cst. Dave Dixon of the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

The man, a 27-year-old Summerland resident, appeared in court on Thursday on charges of assault, forcible confinement and criminal harassment.

He was released on bail with conditions, including not to have contact with the woman or to be within 100 metres of her home, school or work.

