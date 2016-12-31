37815
Get home safe on NYE

To ensure residents get home safely this New Year's Eve, BC Transit and the City of Penticton are offering free transit service from 6:50 p.m. until 3 a.m.

The night route will see extended hours and a party loop route will be added to service the malls, downtown Penticton, both lakes and the community centre.

BC Transit customers should also be aware of some holiday schedule changes:

  • Dec. 31: Regular daytime service, free New Year’s Eve shuttle.
  • Jan. 1: Sunday service

For more information, go here.

