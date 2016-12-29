Byelection may be invalid

Photo: Oliver Daily News Penny Duperron

The lawyer for School District 53 opened up the final day of a hearing to determine the validity of a recent school trustee byelection by handing the complainant, Penny Duperron, a bank draft for $500.

Duperron and the school district's lawyer, Marie Watmough, appeared before Justice Peter Rogers for the first time Wednesday in Kelowna, but Watmough asked for an adjournment.

Unhappy with the school district's lack of preparation, Justice Rogers ordered the school district to pay Duperron $500 for the costs of Wednesday's hearing, which was paid Thursday morning.

Duperron filed a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. on Dec. 8, disputing the result of the Okanagan Similkameen School District's Nov. 5 byelection, in which she was a candidate.

In her petition, Duperron cites the Local Government Act, which requires two advance voting days for any district over 5,000 people. The November election had just one.

Watmough conceded that while two advance voting days were required, only one was held, but she argued that under the Local Government Act, failure to comply with the Act won't necessarily invalidate an election if it was held in good faith and the failure did not affect the result of the election.

In the single advance voting day, Duperron received 27 of the 137 votes cast, while the eventual winner of the election, Casey Brouwer, received 83.

In the 10 days between the advance poll and the general election day, Duperron says she embarked on a door-knocking campaign, which led to her garnering 184 of the 412 votes cast in the general election, compared to Brouwer's 168.

Despite getting 46 per cent of the vote on general election day compared to Brouwer's 41 per cent, Duperron lost to Brouwer by 40 votes due to his success on the only advanced voting day.

Duperron argued that had a second advanced voting day been held, it's unknown how it could have affected the final result, and the election should be invalidated.

Watmough contended that had a second advanced voting day been held, and Duperron garnered 45 per cent of the vote like she did on the general election day, she would have needed almost 1,000 people to vote in that second advanced day, to make up the extra 40 votes she was short.

After hearing both arguments, Justice Rogers said the matter has “turned into a very interesting case,” and said he would need time to deliberate.

He expects to come to a decision by the end of next week, or possibly the week following.