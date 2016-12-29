Choices for ending 2016

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

After a tough year, revellers can let their hair down at several locations in the Penticton area on New Year's Eve.

A New Start, a swingin' 1960s New Year's Eve Party, presented by the Penticton Arts Council and Penticton Art Gallery, is happening at the gallery.

The night will feature live music by Yanti and Co. and DJ Tenacious T.

Tickets cost $35 per person and $30 for members. This includes hors d'oeuvres, appetizers and a cash bar.

The party is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For tickets and more information, go to to the Penticton Art Gallery or Penticton Arts Council websites.

For those looking for more of a throwback, the Penticton Legion is presenting a Rockin' New Year's Eve, featuring live music by the Timbre Wolves.

The event offers classic rock from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s and modern hits.

Highlights of the night, kicking off at 8 p.m., include food, party favours and bubbly drinks.

Advance tickets costing $30 are available at the Legion.

Those looking for a throwback to a more special date can look no further than the Sandman Hotel.

Innovative Events and Promotions presents A Night to Remember prom party at the hotel's Bar One.

People are invited to dance the night away to the tunes of Non-Stop Productions. Ticket includes a drink at the door, champagne toast at midnight, party favours and a chance at some prizes.

The event is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., with the doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Bar One.

For more information, call 250-488-7823.

If a party's what you're looking for, The Mule is offering a New Year's Eve Party with DJ Navasia and support from DJ Mikey Lo.

Tickets are available at The Grooveyard and Mosaic Books.

Baldy Mountain Resort has events for the whole family, with kids activities in the afternoon, followed by dinner in the lounge.

There will be a party from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. with live music and fireworks at midnight.

For more information and ticket prices for different events, go to Baldy's website.

If you're looking for a light show, Apex Mountain Resort will be holding a pair of fireworks events on New Year's Eve, with a family friendly event at 6 p.m. and another one for an older crowd at midnight.

The fireworks will be set off at the Gunbarrel Saloon near the bottom of the Okanagan Run, but will be visible from the village as well.

The Gunbarrel will also be holding an after party, including live music from Rumble 100.

Tickets for that event are $35 and can be bought at the Gunbarrel and in the village.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is offering a New Year's Eve celebration in the grand ballroom.

There will be DJ entertainment, a deluxe dinner buffet and a midnight toast with bubbly.

For more information, check out the Lakeside's website.

There will, however, be no fireworks at the Lakeside this year.