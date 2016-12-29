Hammer no match for gun

Photo: Contributed

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a repeat offender after he did not show up to court on Wednesday.

Erich Koenig, 55, was arrested for breach of probation on Christmas Day, after he allegedly attended an area on White Lake Road south of Kaleden.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth with the Penticton RCMP said that when officers made the arrest, Koenig approached them with a hammer, causing RCMP members to draw their firearms. Koenig then dropped the hammer and was taken into custody.

After a meeting with a justice via teleconference that same day, he was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 28. That never happened, and a bench warrant has now been issued.

Koenig has been in and out of court for the past two years on similar probation breaches.