37392
34523

Penticton  

Walmart assault leads to jail

- | Story: 184683

A South Okanagan man who assaulted a Walmart employee in Penticton while shoplifting will spend more time behind bars.

Damien Hinsley was handed a 120 day sentence with 43 left to serve, after entering guilty pleas to charges connected to the November incident.

Crown lawyer Kurt Froehlich told court that police were called to the store for a report of a shoplifting man assaulting an employee.

When approached by officers, the suspect told them “he owned the store” and did nothing wrong. That statement and others made to police triggered concerns about his mental health.

In her victim impact statement, the employee said the kick he delivered caused bruising.

Hinsley has previous convictions for property and violent crimes.

The defence argued that he stole the items, valued at just under $370 because he was cold, suggesting house arrest to get him back on track.

But Judge Gale Sinclair didn’t agree, pointing to the psychiatric report that documented abuse of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana that resulted in abuse psychosis.

Sinclair said he’s not satisfied the accused is no longer a danger, and sentenced him to more time in jail.

While addressing the accused, Sinclair told him if he kept taking substances, “he would screw up his brain.”

Hinsley was also given 18 months of probation with a condition to not attend Walmart.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

34320
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
31570


Real Estate
2750232
Drysdale Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$439,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37325


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Buddy
Buddy Penticton SPCA >


37142


This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

Must Watch
After watching this about 10 times over, we’re still not sure how the second half of this works.
adele_sparks_marriage_rumors.jpg
Adele sparks marriage rumors
Music
Adele has sparked speculation she is now a married woman after...
What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?
What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?
Must Watch
Yeah, so maybe don’t try this at home OR in an open field...
thetango-bestofseven-1228201613
Best of Seven – Girls and Beer
Galleries
Who do you want to have a beer with? Vote below!
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Must Watch
Before you watch Assassin’s Creed try to shake off all...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36912
34523