Walmart assault leads to jail

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A South Okanagan man who assaulted a Walmart employee in Penticton while shoplifting will spend more time behind bars.

Damien Hinsley was handed a 120 day sentence with 43 left to serve, after entering guilty pleas to charges connected to the November incident.

Crown lawyer Kurt Froehlich told court that police were called to the store for a report of a shoplifting man assaulting an employee.

When approached by officers, the suspect told them “he owned the store” and did nothing wrong. That statement and others made to police triggered concerns about his mental health.

In her victim impact statement, the employee said the kick he delivered caused bruising.

Hinsley has previous convictions for property and violent crimes.

The defence argued that he stole the items, valued at just under $370 because he was cold, suggesting house arrest to get him back on track.

But Judge Gale Sinclair didn’t agree, pointing to the psychiatric report that documented abuse of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana that resulted in abuse psychosis.

Sinclair said he’s not satisfied the accused is no longer a danger, and sentenced him to more time in jail.

While addressing the accused, Sinclair told him if he kept taking substances, “he would screw up his brain.”

Hinsley was also given 18 months of probation with a condition to not attend Walmart.