37392
34523

Penticton  

6 months for axe threats

- | Story: 184679

A South Okanagan man who threatened an RCMP officer with an axe was sentenced to six months behind bars on Thursday.

Nathanael Douglas was handed the sentence by Judge Gale Sinclair after pleading guilty to carrying/threatening to use of a weapon.

On Oct. 25, the Keremeos RCMP responded to a call regarding a suicidal male on 10th Ave.

When they arrived, an officer spotted a man holding an axe. When ordered to drop the weapon, Douglas moved towards the RCMP member who drew and discharged his pepper spray. Douglas was then tackled and arrested.

The accused was drunk and using cocaine that night. Once in custody he asked the officer why he didn’t shoot him, and apologized for his actions.

Although Douglas does not have a criminal record, Crown counsel argued that he created a dangerous situation that could have resulted in lethal force being used.

Douglas' lawyer suggested six months house arrest in Keremeos. However the judge did not bite, citing a recent history of substance abuse.

Justice Sinclair added that Douglas should get a handle on his use of drugs and alcohol, “or he will end up a jail guy or a dead guy.”

He was given 99 days credit for time served toward his sentence, along with one year probation following release.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

37329
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
31570


Real Estate
2750232
Drysdale Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$439,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37850


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Buddy
Buddy Penticton SPCA >


37334


This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

Must Watch
After watching this about 10 times over, we’re still not sure how the second half of this works.
adele_sparks_marriage_rumors.jpg
Adele sparks marriage rumors
Music
Adele has sparked speculation she is now a married woman after...
What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?
What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?
Must Watch
Yeah, so maybe don’t try this at home OR in an open field...
thetango-bestofseven-1228201613
Best of Seven – Girls and Beer
Galleries
Who do you want to have a beer with? Vote below!
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Must Watch
Before you watch Assassin’s Creed try to shake off all...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33039
34523