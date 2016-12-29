6 months for axe threats

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A South Okanagan man who threatened an RCMP officer with an axe was sentenced to six months behind bars on Thursday.

Nathanael Douglas was handed the sentence by Judge Gale Sinclair after pleading guilty to carrying/threatening to use of a weapon.

On Oct. 25, the Keremeos RCMP responded to a call regarding a suicidal male on 10th Ave.

When they arrived, an officer spotted a man holding an axe. When ordered to drop the weapon, Douglas moved towards the RCMP member who drew and discharged his pepper spray. Douglas was then tackled and arrested.

The accused was drunk and using cocaine that night. Once in custody he asked the officer why he didn’t shoot him, and apologized for his actions.

Although Douglas does not have a criminal record, Crown counsel argued that he created a dangerous situation that could have resulted in lethal force being used.

Douglas' lawyer suggested six months house arrest in Keremeos. However the judge did not bite, citing a recent history of substance abuse.

Justice Sinclair added that Douglas should get a handle on his use of drugs and alcohol, “or he will end up a jail guy or a dead guy.”

He was given 99 days credit for time served toward his sentence, along with one year probation following release.