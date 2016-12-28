37392
34523

Penticton  

SD53 heading back to court

- | Story: 184643

The battle over a contested School District 53 byelection is expected to continue in court Thursday morning following a hearing on Wednesday.

Penny Duperron had an opportunity in court to present her challenge to the election of Casey Brouwer in a November byelection for school board trustee, while SD 53 lawyer Marie Watmough attempted to shut down her argument on a technicality.

"And (the judge) shut her down, and he dismissed that discussion immediately and asked (Watmough) to speak on the merits of the case," said Duperron, who is representing herself in court.

Watmough then asked for an adjournment, according to Duperron, because her firm had not had a chance to get a response for the school district.

Duperron said Justice Peter Rogers wasn't happy with that request.

"He called her out and he said, 'You called me here in the middle of winter break, and you're going to ask for an adjournment? You've had tons of opportunity, you've had ... the application since December 8.'"

Duperron said the school district's lawyers have until Thursday morning to come up with a proper argument on the merits of the case, and have been ordered to pay Duperron $500 for the costs of Wednesday's hearing.

Lawyers for SD 53 refused to comment on the issue, and calls to both district superintendent Bev Young and board chair Marieze Tarr went unanswered.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

37236
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38018


Real Estate
2548086
1835 Nancee Way Court
0 bedrooms 0 baths
$0
more details
29319




Send us your News Tips!


36108


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bruin
Bruin Penticton SPCA >


37142


thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689

Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016

Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Must Watch
I expected this video to be a lot more grim. Instead I got...
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Must Watch
Shut up Meg. But in all seriousness, the question was said in a...
mark_hamill_remembers_space_twin_carrie_fisher_in_touching_tribute.jpg
Mark Hamill remembers ‘space twin’ Carrie Fisher in touching tribute
Showbiz
Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35363