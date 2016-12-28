SD53 heading back to court

Photo: Google Street View

The battle over a contested School District 53 byelection is expected to continue in court Thursday morning following a hearing on Wednesday.

Penny Duperron had an opportunity in court to present her challenge to the election of Casey Brouwer in a November byelection for school board trustee, while SD 53 lawyer Marie Watmough attempted to shut down her argument on a technicality.

"And (the judge) shut her down, and he dismissed that discussion immediately and asked (Watmough) to speak on the merits of the case," said Duperron, who is representing herself in court.

Watmough then asked for an adjournment, according to Duperron, because her firm had not had a chance to get a response for the school district.

Duperron said Justice Peter Rogers wasn't happy with that request.

"He called her out and he said, 'You called me here in the middle of winter break, and you're going to ask for an adjournment? You've had tons of opportunity, you've had ... the application since December 8.'"

Duperron said the school district's lawyers have until Thursday morning to come up with a proper argument on the merits of the case, and have been ordered to pay Duperron $500 for the costs of Wednesday's hearing.

Lawyers for SD 53 refused to comment on the issue, and calls to both district superintendent Bev Young and board chair Marieze Tarr went unanswered.