A wide variety for Larson

Photo: Flickr - B.C. gov't

An area as big and varied as the Boundary-Similkameen provincial riding has a wide variety of issues that impact the area.

With that in mind, it's tough to pick any one issue that overshadowed the rest this year, according to MLA Linda Larson.

"Every single area has something different, so there was no one issue that encompassed the entire riding," Larson said. "Each community might have had issues in different areas, but there was no one thing that everybody was concerned about."

Among the issues, she said, was the collapse of Oliver's irrigation canal during a rockslide; the dip in the price of copper, which affected Princeton, where the economy relies on a nearby copper mine; and the softwood lumber dispute, which impacts the whole region.

In Keremeos, Larson said there have been issues with transients camping out in the riverbed, and littering in the area.

"The garbage they leave behind is an environmental issue. There's nothing worse than having a ton of garbage in the riverbed, and then the river rises and then you're polluting the river."

She also pointed to the issue of the previously-impending closure of Osoyoos's only high school, which made provincial headlines for months.

"While the school in Osoyoos certainly made a lot of headlines in the South Okanagan, it was not in Princeton or in Grand Forks."

"Overall, the issue of properly funding rural schools has been a challenge for many years, and that's the process that I'm working on right now and have been since last spring to bring recommendations to government on how better to handle the funding in rural communities."

Other issues that came up in her riding range from deer in Grand Forks to historic revitalization in Greenwood.

"So, there is no one issue that the people in Grand Forks and the people in Oliver and the people in Princeton were all involved in that related strictly to this district," Larson said, noting that there are 18 communities in her riding.

Looking forward, Larson said it's much the same, with no one issue set to be top of mind for all communities in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.