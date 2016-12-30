37815
35208

Penticton  

A wide variety for Larson

- | Story: 184641

An area as big and varied as the Boundary-Similkameen provincial riding has a wide variety of issues that impact the area.

With that in mind, it's tough to pick any one issue that overshadowed the rest this year, according to MLA Linda Larson.

"Every single area has something different, so there was no one issue that encompassed the entire riding," Larson said. "Each community might have had issues in different areas, but there was no one thing that everybody was concerned about."

Among the issues, she said, was the collapse of Oliver's irrigation canal during a rockslide; the dip in the price of copper, which affected Princeton, where the economy relies on a nearby copper mine; and the softwood lumber dispute, which impacts the whole region.

In Keremeos, Larson said there have been issues with transients camping out in the riverbed, and littering in the area.

"The garbage they leave behind is an environmental issue. There's nothing worse than having a ton of garbage in the riverbed, and then the river rises and then you're polluting the river."

She also pointed to the issue of the previously-impending closure of Osoyoos's only high school, which made provincial headlines for months.

"While the school in Osoyoos certainly made a lot of headlines in the South Okanagan, it was not in Princeton or in Grand Forks."

"Overall, the issue of properly funding rural schools has been a challenge for many years, and that's the process that I'm working on right now and have been since last spring to bring recommendations to government on how better to handle the funding in rural communities."

Other issues that came up in her riding range from deer in Grand Forks to historic revitalization in Greenwood.

"So, there is no one issue that the people in Grand Forks and the people in Oliver and the people in Princeton were all involved in that related strictly to this district," Larson said, noting that there are 18 communities in her riding.

Looking forward, Larson said it's much the same, with no one issue set to be top of mind for all communities in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

35993
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38018


Real Estate
2920535
153-1288 Water Street
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,900
more details
37143




Send us your News Tips!


37804


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Buddy
Buddy Penticton SPCA >


37804


thetango-dailydose-1229201644

Daily Dose – December 30, 2016

Daily Dose
Chuck Norris would crush this gallery if given the opportunity.
thetango-dailydose-1229201659
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
There’s no work stoppage for this gallery!
pink_is_a_new_mom.jpg
Pink is a new mom
Music
Pink had a Christmas bonus after giving birth to her second child...
thetango-kendall-1229201621
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner
Galleries
Few people can get close to Kendall Jenner, but Kirby is no...
thetango-kendall-1229201631
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing how good Kirby’s digital manipulation...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35926