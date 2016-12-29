Penticton  

Potential fines for asbestos

Dustin Godfrey

A company responsible for tearing down a house with asbestos inside may see fines from both from the City of Penticton and from WorkSafeBC.

A WorkSafe inspection report on the incident at 242 Van Horne Street notes that Singla Brothers Holdings complied with a stop work order on the demolition site, an order that has since been lifted, but notes two routes the work safety authority could take to penalize Singla Brothers Holdings over the incident.

"WorkSafeBC has determined that there are grounds for imposing an administrative penalty and/or OHS Citation," the report reads.

Both administrative penalties and OHS citations involve a fine, with the latter costing the employer $500 for the first citation and $1,000 for any other citations incurred within three years of the first one.

An administrative penalty is more difficult to determine, as it involves the size of the employer's payroll. That payroll is multiplied by 0.5 per cent, with a minimum penalty of $1,250.

WorkSafe policy outlines five potential factors that could add onto the fine. That includes if the violation is a high-risk incident, if it was intentional or if it involves breaching a stop work or stop use order.

Each of those factors would double the fine, meaning two factors would quadruple the fine, but WorkSafe isn't speculating at this point what the penalty could involve. WorkSafe officials also declined to confirm Singla Brothers would receive a fine.

However, a look at the WorkSafeBC penalty database indicates many of the fines involving asbestos have been in the range of $2,000 to $5,000, with a few reaching higher. It also comes up with no previous fines for the Singla Brothers over the database's three-year existence.

At Penticton City Hall, Ken Kunka told Castanet the city holds a $500 deposit over developers, to be returned when they show they have not done any environmental damage during the work. Kunka said it was possible the city would not be returning the deposit.

He added the city will likely be expanding its ability to ensure compliance with hazardous materials regulations.

Under new rules, demolition permits for buildings built before 1991 would not be granted until the developer shows the city their hazardous materials review and proof from the regional district that they’ve been granted access to the landfill with the debris.

He admitted the $500 deposit may not be enough for the city, and that, too, may soon come under review.

